Photo : YONHAP News

The 11th World Congress of Korean Studies, a biennial event where experts in Korean studies gather from around the globe, will be held on October 20 and 21 at the Academy of Korean Studies in Seongnam City, Gyeonggi Province.Under this year's theme of "Korean Culture Shared with the World", the event is designed to share research in Korean studies from around the world and nurture future scholars in Korean studies, as well as strengthen the global network of researchers and institutions.The largest event of its kind in the world will involve 130 speakers and panelists from 21 countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Denmark, to discuss 108 papers related to Korean studies.Due to speakers who are unable to enter the country due to COVID-19 related reasons, some panels will be conducted both in-person and online.