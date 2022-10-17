Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Prosecutors Raid Ssangbangwool Group in Foreign Currency Smuggling Probe

Written: 2022-10-17 16:49:07Updated: 2022-10-17 19:13:00

Prosecutors Raid Ssangbangwool Group in Foreign Currency Smuggling Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the offices of Ssangbangwool Group as part of their probe into allegations that the underwear manufacturer smuggled a large sum of foreign currency to China about three years ago.

The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office sent prosecutors and investigators to the company headquarters in central Seoul Monday morning to obtain evidence.

The prosecution suspects dozens of executives and employees of the company, as well as its affiliates, smuggled billions of won in U.S. dollar notes hidden between book pages in 2019.

Under the foreign exchange transactions law, those who plan to take out foreign currency exceeding ten-thousand dollars must report it to customs authorities.

Prosecutors are reportedly probing to see whether the smuggled money had entered North Korea.

Around that time, the company had signed an economic cooperation project agreement with the North Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee and the North Korean National Economic Cooperation Federation in China's Shenyang.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >