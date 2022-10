Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Mie-kyung, the vice chairwoman of food and entertainment giant CJ Group, was given the Pillar Award by the U.S. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for her contributions to the global film industry.According to the group's media and entertainment arm on Sunday, Lee was honored with the prize at a gala held Saturday in Los Angeles celebrating the one-year anniversary of the opening of the museum.Accepting the award, Lee pledged to continue supporting creators of cultural content from a diverse background to realize their potential in the global market.Lee was the production manager for director Bong Joon-ho's 2019 Oscar-winning black comedy "Parasite," as well as director Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" and director Hirokazu Koreeda's "Broker," both released this year.