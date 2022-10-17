Big Hit: All BTS Members to Serve Military Duty Starting with Jin

Photo : YONHAP News

All members of K-pop sensation BTS will reportedly serve in the military starting with the oldest member Jin.Jin earlier postponed his mandatory military service until the end of this year, with a recommendation from the culture minister. Born in 1992, Jin will turn 30 this December and must enlist before his birthday.Big Hit Music said in a public notice on Monday that Jin will withdraw his postponement at the end of this month and follow the enlistment procedures as required by the Military Manpower Administration.The agency added that all other members will also serve out their mandatory military duty accordingly.The announcement comes amid a long-running debate in the country over whether to hand the uber-successful band members exemptions from their military obligations and allow them to serve in an alternate capacity. These exemptions are currently available to international award-winning athletes and classical musicians but not to pop culture artists.