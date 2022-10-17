S. Korea, Saudi Arabia Discuss Investment Cooperation in New Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

Ministers of South Korea and Saudi Arabia held a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss cooperation in investment in new industries.During the talks with Saudi Arabia's investment minister Khalid Al-Falih, Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Lee Chang-yang proposed that the two nations expand cooperation in new industries between their governments and businesses.The industry ministry said Lee made the proposal, noting that the two nations have usually cooperated in energy, construction and plants, but that their cooperation is expanding to include hydrogen, smart city, gaming and entertainment.Based on the South Korea-Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 Committee platform established in 2017, the two sides reportedly agreed to cooperate in the transition to a low-carbon economic system, the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the rising consumption of cultural and digital content.Since the launch of the committee, the two nations have identified 39 joint projects through three rounds of talks.The two ministers agreed to hold a fourth round of committee meetings to explore fresh joint projects.