Elderly Victim of Japan's Forced Labor Dies ahead of Supreme Court Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean victim of Japan's wartime forced labor, who had sought compensation in a lawsuit being considered at the nation's highest court, has died at the age of 93.According to a civic group on Monday, Kim Ok-soon, who had been forced to work for a Japanese munitions company during Japan's colonial rule of Korea, died early Sunday.Born in 1929, Kim was reportedly coerced into forced labor at a factory in Tomaya owned by Japan's Nachi-Fujikoshi in April 1945, when she was in sixth grade. She returned to Korea in November that year.Other victims had filed a damages suit against Fujikoshi with a Japanese local court in Tomaya in 2003, but the court ruled against the victims, citing a 1965 treaty between South Korea and Japan. The Japanese top court also ruled against them in 2011.The victims then filed a suit with a South Korean court in 2013 and Kim joined the suit in April 2015. The plaintiffs won at the Seoul High Court in 2019, but Fujikoshi appealed against the ruling. The case has been pending at the Supreme Court for over three years.