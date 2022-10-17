Yoon Holds Talks with IOC Chief ahead of ANOC General Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held talks with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and other international sports leaders on Monday.The top office said President Yoon invited them to the presidential office in Seoul and had dinner together.Bach is visiting South Korea to attend the 26th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) set for Wednesday.In the opening remarks for the dinner, Yoon expressed gratitude for the dedication and hard work of the ANOC in realizing the Olympic spirit of peace and reconciliation through sports at a time when the world has been suffering due to the pandemic and global conflicts.The president then asked for the international sports leaders' attention and support for South Korea's successful hosting of the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics.Yoon also stressed that he is doing everything he can to uphold the spirit of freedom and solidarity in the field of sports.