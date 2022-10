Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin departed for Vietnam on Monday evening for an official trip, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.According to the ministry, Park will visit the Southeast Asian nation on Monday and Tuesday at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son.During the two-day visit, Park will hold talks with the Vietnamese foreign minister, as well as pay a courtesy call to Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and other top Vietnamese officials.In the meetings, Park plans to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations, particularly as this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.The two sides will also discuss preparations for the South Korea-ASEAN summit set for Cambodia next month.