Trial Set to Begin on DP Chair's Election Law Violations

Photo : YONHAP News

A trial is set to begin for the chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Lee Jae-myung who is accused of violating election law by making false statements when he was a presidential candidate last year.The Seoul Central District Court will hold a preparatory hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to listen to initial statements by the prosecution and defense, and to compile evidence and witness lists. Lee is not expected to appear, as defendants are not obligated to attend preparatory hearings.Lee is accused of spreading false information when he was a presidential candidate last year regarding the scandal-hit Daejang-dong land development project in Seongnam City, where he had been the mayor.In a TV interview on December 22, Lee denied that he was acquainted with Kim Moon-ki, a key figure in the development project. Kim, who had been questioned by prosecutors for his alleged involvement in the scandal, was found dead a day prior in an apparent suicide.The DP chair has also been indicted for making false statements on another land development project in the city's Baekhyeon-dong area last year.