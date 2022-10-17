Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Blinken: N. Korea Trying to Draw U.S. Attention with Provocations

Written: 2022-10-18 09:48:00Updated: 2022-10-18 11:04:43

Blinken: N. Korea Trying to Draw U.S. Attention with Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that North Korea's recent series of missile provocations were likely aimed at drawing the U.S.' attention and protest security cooperation among the U.S., South Korea and Japan. 

Blinken presented the assessment on Monday during an on-stage talk with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice at Stanford University in California.

The top U.S. diplomat said that from the leadership's perspective in North Korea, part of what the U.S. is seeing is that the North "doesn't like to be ignored."

He said that with provocations, the North appears to be trying to remind the world that North Korea is "still a problem", which has to be dealt with.

Blinken also highlighted that over the past few months the U.S. significantly increased work with its allies and partners in the region, such as South Korea and Japan, including renewing military exercises that had been around "for years". 

Blinken said he believes the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "saw that and didn't like it" and that the North's provocations were a response to that.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >