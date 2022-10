Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed above 30-thousand on Tuesday, more than doubling from a week prior.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 33-thousand-248 infections were reported throughout Monday, including 87 from overseas, raising the nation’s total caseload to around 25-million-164-thousand.The daily tally is up by some 22-thousand from a day ealier and more than double last week's figure of 15-thousand-466. It also posed an on-week increase for the fifth consecutive day, further indicating that the decline in infection has slowed.The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by one from the previous day to 247.Six deaths were reported on Monday, falling below ten for the first time in more than three months since July 12. The death toll came to 28-thousand-856 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.