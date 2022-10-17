S. Korea, US to Conduct Joint Aerial Drill This Month Amid Rising N. Korea Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will conduct a large-scale joint aerial exercise at the end of the month, amid North Korea's continued provocations raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.According to the South Korean military on Tuesday, the drill will run from October 31 to November 4 in South Korean airspace. South Korea will dispatch some 140 aircraft, including F-35A stealth jets and F-15K fighter jets, while the U.S. will send some 100 jets, including F-35B multi-role combat aircraft.The last time the two allies held an aerial exercise on such a scale was in December 2017.During a joint drill in July, roughly 30 jets from South Korea and the U.S. took part, including six U.S. F-35A stealth jets sent to the Korean Peninsula from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.Observers say the upcoming drill is being held as a warning to North Korea amid growing fears that Pyongyang could conduct its seventh nuclear test some time between the end of this month, when China's ruling party will wrap up its national congress, and November 8, when the U.S. will hold its midterm elections.