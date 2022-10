Photo : YONHAP News

A group of Japanese lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Tuesday.Kyodo News Agency said around 90 legislators, who are members of a group in the Japanese Diet that believes in paying respects to the shrine, made the visit to mark the second day of the shrine’s autumn festival.The latest visit comes six months after roughly 100 members of the group visited the shrine during the spring festival.This visit also comes a day after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a ritual offering to the controversial war shrine.Seoul’s foreign ministry expressed deep regret over Kishida’s offering on Monday, saying the shrine, which honors Japan's war dead and includes 14 Class-A war criminals, glorifies Japan's past aggressions.