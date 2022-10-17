US Bans Nonhumanitarian Aid to N. Korea for 20th Straight Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has decided against providing nonhumanitarian aid to North Korea for the 20th consecutive year, due to its human trafficking conditions.In a Presidential Determination unveiled last Friday, President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. not to provide "nonhumanitarian and nontrade-related assistance" to North Korea for the 2023 fiscal year.The directive added that the U.S. will not allow funding for North Korean officials or employees to participate in educational and cultural exchange programs.Biden also instructed the U.S. executive directors of each multilateral development bank and of the International Monetary Fund to vote against and make efforts to deny North Korea any loan or use of other funds by their respective institutions.The White House applied the same restrictions to Belarus, Cuba, Eritrea, Macau, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria.The latest decision comes in line with the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act enacted in 2000.In accordance with the law, the U.S. State Department annually issues its "Trafficking in Persons Report." In the latest report published in July, North Korea was placed in the lowest Tier Three, along with 16 other countries including China, Russia and Iran.