JCS Chief to Visit Washington for Talks with US, Japanese Counterparts

Photo : YONHAP News

The military chiefs of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will gather in Washington this week to discuss security issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula in the wake of North Korea's recent string of provocations.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Tuesday, JCS Chairman Kim Seung-kyum will visit the U.S. through Sunday on a formal invitation from his U.S. counterpart, General Mark Milley.Kim and Milley are set to attend the allies' 47th Military Committee Meeting(MCM) Wednesday to discuss heightened security on the peninsula following the North's missile tests and preparations for a seventh nuclear test.Also on the agenda will be reinforcement of the allies' defense posture and the conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul.On Thursday, they will be joined by their Japanese counterpart, General Koji Yamazaki, for a Trilateral Chiefs of Defense(Tri-CHOD) meeting to discuss their three-way security cooperation.Kim also plans to visit the U.S. Strategic Command and the U.S. Space Command on Friday to seek ways in enhancing strategic coordination and cooperation between the allies to better deter and respond to North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.