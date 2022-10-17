Japan Imposes Additional Unilateral Sanctions against N. Korean Entities

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan imposed additional unilateral sanctions against North Korean entities believed to be involved in Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday that Tokyo will freeze the assets of five North Korean entities that took part in the regime's nuclear and missile development, which is banned under UN Security Council resolutions.After a ballistic missile launched by the North passed through Japanese airspace earlier this month, Matsuno said Tokyo can not tolerate Pyongyang's repeated provocations that threaten Japan's security, as well as global peace and safety.Tokyo previously took unilateral steps to freeze assets of four North Korean organizations and nine individuals in April.Earlier this month, South Korea imposed its own additional sanctions against 15 North Korean individuals and 16 organizations. Washington also enforced new sanctions against two North Koreans and three business entities this month.