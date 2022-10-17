2023 WBC: S. Korea Placed in Group B with Japan, Australia, China and Czech Rep.

South Korea has been placed in Group B alongside rival Japan for the group round of the 2023 World Baseball Classic(WBC). Australia, China and the Czech Republic have also been placed in Group B.According to the group assignments announced on Tuesday, South Korea will meet Australia for their first match on March 9, Japan on March 10, the Czech Republic on March 12 and China on March 13. All the games will be held at Japan's Tokyo Dome.If South Korea advances to the quarterfinals by coming in at either first or second in the group, they will face off against the first- or second-ranked team from Group A from March 15 to 16. Group A consists of Taiwan, the Netherlands, Cuba, Italy and Panama.The upcoming tournament will be the fifth WBC since its inauguration in 2006. South Korea's best performance so far was finishing as a runner-up in 2009 after a three-five loss against Japan in the championship match.