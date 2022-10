Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to actively support further development of transportation networks outside the capital region in order to help create more opportunities.He made the remarks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an express railway line connecting the eastern Gangwon cities of Chuncheon and Sokcho on Tuesday. He said he will provide support to fulfill the state's responsibility of achieving balanced regional development.During his campaign, the president had visited the Gangwon region three times to pledge balanced development through enhanced transportation infrastructure.The six-year railway project to extend the existing Seoul-Chuncheon railway to Sokcho is expected to cost two-point-four trillion won.Once completed by late 2027, it is expected to shorten travel time between Seoul and Sokcho to 99 minutes.