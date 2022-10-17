Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Science Minister Apologizes for Kakao Disruption during Parliamentary Audit

Written: 2022-10-18 15:10:05Updated: 2022-10-18 15:35:38

Science Minister Apologizes for Kakao Disruption during Parliamentary Audit

Photo : YONHAP News

Science minister Lee Jong-ho apologized during a parliamentary audit on Tuesday for the disruption in Kakao Corporation's services caused by a data center fire over the weekend. 

Attending the audit by the National Assembly's science and ICT committee in Daejeon, Lee gave a report about the blaze which started on Saturday at an SK C&C building in Pangyo city, where Kakao's servers are located.

He said the government views the incident very seriously, as unstable communication services not only inconvenience people's lives but also paralyze economic and social activity. 

Lee said that 95 percent of the electricity supply at the data center has been restored and that key Kakao services, including messaging and taxi-hailing apps, have been normalized.

The minister promised to analyze the cause of the accident and prepare institutional and technical countermeasures related to facility management to prevent similar mishaps from happening again.

Lee expressed regret over inconvenience caused to the public, but was quickly criticized by the committee chair for stopping short of an apology, after which he offered a deep apology to the Korean people.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >