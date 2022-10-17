Science Minister Apologizes for Kakao Disruption during Parliamentary Audit

Photo : YONHAP News

Science minister Lee Jong-ho apologized during a parliamentary audit on Tuesday for the disruption in Kakao Corporation's services caused by a data center fire over the weekend.Attending the audit by the National Assembly's science and ICT committee in Daejeon, Lee gave a report about the blaze which started on Saturday at an SK C&C building in Pangyo city, where Kakao's servers are located.He said the government views the incident very seriously, as unstable communication services not only inconvenience people's lives but also paralyze economic and social activity.Lee said that 95 percent of the electricity supply at the data center has been restored and that key Kakao services, including messaging and taxi-hailing apps, have been normalized.The minister promised to analyze the cause of the accident and prepare institutional and technical countermeasures related to facility management to prevent similar mishaps from happening again.Lee expressed regret over inconvenience caused to the public, but was quickly criticized by the committee chair for stopping short of an apology, after which he offered a deep apology to the Korean people.