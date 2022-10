Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for strengthening the regime's one leadership system and more efforts to eradicate corruption on a visit to a leading institution that fosters executives of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea(WPK).The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday that Kim gave a lecture the previous day on the direction of the party's development in a new era.Stressing that the time has come for the party to prepare to stay in power for the next 100 years and beyond, Kim said the WPK has formalized new objectives and goals for projects aimed at reinforcing the one leadership system.Kim's visit to the training center is being viewed as an apparent move to enhance internal loyalty amid difficulties faced due to COVID-19 restrictions.