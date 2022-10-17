US Ambassador: Talk of Tactical Nuclear Arms by Kim Jong-un Irresponsible

Photo : YONHAP News

The top U.S. diplomat in Seoul described the talk of tactical nuclear weapons -- whether by Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong-un -- as irresponsible and dangerous, underlining that it is not helpful in diffusing tensions in the region.U.S. Ambassador Philip Goldberg made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Kwanhun Club on Tuesday, when asked about the idea of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) redeploying tactical nuclear arms on the Korean peninsula.Underlining the Joe Biden administration's commitment to nuclear non-proliferation, the ambassador stressed also Washington's commitment to defend allies in South Korea and Japan via extended deterrence which already includes the mobilization of all U.S. assets, including nuclear power.As for the North possibly conducting a seventh nuclear test, the ambassador said although it is difficult to predict the exact date, "every indication" shows that Pyongyang is headed in the direction of carrying out the test.