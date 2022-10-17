Seoul Expresses Regret over Demolished S. Korean-built Restaurant at Geumgang Resort

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's unification ministry has expressed its strong regret over the apparent demolition of additional South Korea-owned property at the Mt. Geumgang resort in North Korea, calling it Pyongyang's repeated illegal infringement of property rights.Speaking to reporters Tuesday, a ministry official said the demolition is a clear violation of inter-Korean agreements and demanded that North Korea immediately stop its unilateral behavior. The official warned that all responsibilities related to the issue lie solely with the North.The statement comes as North Korea appears to have torn down a South Korean-built sushi restaurant at the mountain resort, Voice of America reported Tuesday, citing satellite images taken by U.S. company Planet Labs.The report said the pictures show the restaurant was dismantled and turned to a pile of concrete in mid-September.Owned by South Korean firm Hyundai Asan, the restaurant opened in late 2003 and served raw fish to Geumgang tourists. But the tourism program at the mountain resort was suspended in 2008 after a South Korean tourist was shot dead by a North Korean soldier.In 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the removal of all South Korean facilities at Mt. Geumgang, saying they are not pleasant to look at.The North began demolition work in earnest this year, tearing down a hotel and a golf resort in March and April.