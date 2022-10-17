Menu Content

Domestic

Seoul Friendship Festival to Feature Food, Culture of 46 Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City is set to host the 2022 Seoul Friendship Festival this weekend under the theme of “bringing the world together.”

Following the opening ceremony which begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at Seoul Plaza, visitors will be able to enjoy the culture of 46 countries through food samplings, exhibitions, games and performances set to take place over two days in various downtown areas of Seoul Plaza and near Cheonggye Stream.

A world food expo -- a highlight of the festival -- will feature representative cuisines of each country. Visitors bringing their own reusable plates will receive a one-thousand won discount coupon that can be used at any booth.

People can also try crushing Jordanian coffee beans or get a free sip of Georgian wine.

Performers from ten countries will showcase their music and martial arts, while an exhibition of traditional costumes will also take place on the sidelines.
