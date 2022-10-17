Ex-Conservative Party Floor Leader Named S. Korea's Climate Ambassador

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Tuesday that it has appointed the deputy chief of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy Na Kyung-won as Seoul’s top envoy for climate.The former floor leader of the main conservative party was named the ambassador on climate and environment following Cabinet meeting reviews earlier in the day, the government said.Over the year-long stint, Na will be tasked with assisting in the government’s diplomacy on climate change and environment-related issues.Her first major duty as climate ambassador will begin with the COP27 summit slated for Egypt next month, which she will attend as a special presidential envoy.Pointing to her experience as a South Korean representative at a COP21 high-level meeting in 2015 while heading the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, the government also expected synergy from her doubling as an official handling environment and population issues.