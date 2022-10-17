S. Korea Drops to 20th in Freedom House's Internet Freedom Survey

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's global ranking declined by a notch to 20th place in an annual report surveying how much freedom is guaranteed for individuals to express their opinions on the Internet.According to the latest “Freedom on the Net” report released on Tuesday by the U.S.-based human rights group Freedom House, South Korea garnered 67 out of 100 points to place at 20th among 70 countries surveyed. South Korea received the same score last year when it had ranked 19th.The country scored best in the category of obstacles to access, racking up 22 out of 25 points, but scored only 24 points in limits on content where up to 35 points are assigned. It also lagged behind in the other category of violations of user rights, receiving 21 out of 40 points.Iceland led all other countries with 95 points, followed by Estonia with 93 points, Costa Rica at 88 points and Canada at 87 points. Taiwan rounded out the top five with 79 points.China came in last place in the survey for the seventh consecutive year with 10 points. North Korea was not among the entries due to a lack of available data.