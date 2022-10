Photo : YONHAP News

A cold spell that plagued the nation on Tuesday is forecast to continue through Wednesday, with the mercury dropping to as low as minus two Celsius degrees across the nation.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Tuesday forecast that morning lows the following day will range from minus two and nine degrees. The range is even chillier than Tuesday, the coldest day yet this fall season, with the temperature falling as low as minus one degree.The weather agency said most of the regions across the country will hover within five degrees on Wednesday morning while some inland areas will fall below freezing.The wind chill temperature measuring what people actually feel while outside will be even lower, it said.Daytime highs will reach 15 to 20 degrees, with Seoul seeing its temperature recovering from four degrees in the morning to 17 degrees.