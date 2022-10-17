Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Hints at Opposition to Permanent Deployment of Strategic Assets in S. Korea

Written: 2022-10-19 08:33:20Updated: 2022-10-19 09:09:47

US Hints at Opposition to Permanent Deployment of Strategic Assets in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has hinted at a negative stance on the permanent deployment of U.S. strategic assets in South Korea to counter North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats. 

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder issued the position during a press briefing on Tuesday when asked about the issue. 

Without giving a direct answer, the spokesperson said that the U.S. has more than 28-thousand U.S. forces already stationed on the peninsula, which is a signal of Washington's commitment to the defense relationship and security cooperation with the people of South Korea. He stressed that it is very long standing and will remain long standing.
 
The spokesperson added that the U.S. will continue to closely cooperate with South Korea, Japan and other allies in the region to guard peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. 

The remarks indicate that U.S. troops stationed in South Korea already provide the necessary protection and that the permanent deployment of strategic assets is unnecessary.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >