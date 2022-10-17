US Hints at Opposition to Permanent Deployment of Strategic Assets in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has hinted at a negative stance on the permanent deployment of U.S. strategic assets in South Korea to counter North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats.Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder issued the position during a press briefing on Tuesday when asked about the issue.Without giving a direct answer, the spokesperson said that the U.S. has more than 28-thousand U.S. forces already stationed on the peninsula, which is a signal of Washington's commitment to the defense relationship and security cooperation with the people of South Korea. He stressed that it is very long standing and will remain long standing.The spokesperson added that the U.S. will continue to closely cooperate with South Korea, Japan and other allies in the region to guard peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific.The remarks indicate that U.S. troops stationed in South Korea already provide the necessary protection and that the permanent deployment of strategic assets is unnecessary.