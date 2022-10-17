N. Korea Says Artillery Shelling in Response to South's Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Wednesday that it fired "warning shots" overnight to send South Korea a "grave warning" over its military provocations.North Korea made the claim after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the North fired some 250 artillery shells into the East and West Sea buffer zones on Tuesday night, violating the 2018 inter-Korean agreement on reducing military tensions.According to the North's Korean Central News Agency, a spokesperson at the General Staff Department of the Korean People's Army issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that South Korea engaged in another military provocation near the Military Demarcation Line on Tuesday.Calling the South "enemies," the spokesperson said that South Korea fired dozens of artillery shots in the border area of Jeonyeon in Gangwon Province from 9:55 a.m. to 5:22 p.m. Tuesday.The spokesperson said that these provocative military acts are worsening the situation on the Korean Peninsula.The North then said that it ordered its front-line units to fire artillery shots toward the East and West Sea on Tuesday night as a strong military response to the South's provocation. The spokesperson urged its enemies to immediately halt any act of provocation that raises military tensions in the Jeonyeon area.