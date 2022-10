Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Vietnam have agreed to elevate their relationship to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" as they mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, in Hanoi on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve bilateral ties, the situation on the Korean Peninsula and other regional issues.The top diplomats agreed to elevate the two countries' relationship from the current "strategic partnership" to a "comprehensive strategic partnership."The two sides agreed to make the upgrade official in a future bilateral summit.Park and Son also agreed to expand defense and security cooperation to bolster maritime security capabilities.