The tech giant Kakao Corporation said on Wednesday that 97 percent of its servers at a data center in Pangyo are now in operation after a fire at the center on Saturday caused serious service malfunctions.Kakao, the operator of the country's most popular mobile messenger app, KakaoTalk, said that it has completed the recovery of 31-thousand servers out of 32-thousand at the data center housed in a SK C&C building.The firm said that there was no data loss in its Kakao and Daum e-mail services, and that users will be able to check all their emails as soon as the recovery works are completed.Most Kakao affiliated services are expected to resume as normal on Wednesday.Meanwhile, Kakao said it will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. regarding the massive service outage from the fire. Top officials are expected to offer an apology to the nation over the incident.