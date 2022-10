Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases dropped by some 37-hundred from a day earlier to fall below 30-thousand on Wednesday.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 29-thousand-503 infections were reported throughout Tuesday, including 72 from overseas, raising the nation’s total caseload to around 25-million-194-thousand.The daily tally is down by about one-thousand from a week earlier and some five-thousand from two weeks ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by four from the previous day to 243.Tuesday reported 43 deaths, rising above 40 for the first time in 12 days. The death toll came to 28-thousand-899 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.