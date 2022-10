Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution on Wednesday summoned the previous administration's presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min as part of its investigation into the controversial repatriation of two North Korean sailors in November 2019.The prosecution is looking into Noh's possible involvement in the deportation of the sailors, who allegedly killed 16 fellow crew members on a boat before crossing the border into the South.Noh presided over a presidential office meeting on November 4, 2019, in which the top office reportedly decided to deport the two North Koreans.In relation to this case, a task force of the ruling People Power Party filed a complaint against Noh in August this year for abuse of power, dereliction of duty, and illegal arrest and detainment.