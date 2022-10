Photo : YONHAP News

Jin of the K-pop group, BTS, will release his first solo single “The Astronaut” on Friday of next week.The group’s agency, Big Hit Music, unveiled the release date on Wednesday, and said the song was made with love for the fans.The agency also said, while preparing for the song's release, they planned various activities that they expect fans will enjoy.Jin is the second member of the K-pop sensation to drop a solo single after J-Hope, who released his first solo album "Jack in the Box" in July.“The Astronaut" is likely to be Jin’s last song before he joins the military. Earlier this week, Big Hit announced that all BTS members will fulfill their military service, starting with Jin, who will forgo the delay of his enlistment at the end of this month.