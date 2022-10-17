Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Data Finds Nearly 360,000 Young Adults Spent Over 3 Years to Land 1st Job

Written: 2022-10-19 11:43:17Updated: 2022-10-19 12:02:16

Data Finds Nearly 360,000 Young Adults Spent Over 3 Years to Land 1st Job

Photo : Getty Images Bank

New data has found that nearly 360-thousand young adults spent more than three years in landing their first job. 

That’s according to an analysis of microdata collected by the Korean Statistical Information Service and the Yonhap News Agency, which was unveiled on Wednesday. 

The data found that among employed people aged between 15 and 29 in the first half of this year, 358-thousand had spent more than three years in securing their first job. That’s up some 35-thousand from the same period last year. 

According to the data, it took ten-point-eight months on average for people in that age group to land their first job. That’s longer than the ten months posted in 2020 and ten-point-one months posted in 2021. 

The data also found that the number of young adults who remain at home after failing to get a job for more than three years reached 84-thousand. The figure rose to 126-thousand when those aged 30 to 34 were included. 
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >