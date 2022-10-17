Data Finds Nearly 360,000 Young Adults Spent Over 3 Years to Land 1st Job

Photo : Getty Images Bank

New data has found that nearly 360-thousand young adults spent more than three years in landing their first job.That’s according to an analysis of microdata collected by the Korean Statistical Information Service and the Yonhap News Agency, which was unveiled on Wednesday.The data found that among employed people aged between 15 and 29 in the first half of this year, 358-thousand had spent more than three years in securing their first job. That’s up some 35-thousand from the same period last year.According to the data, it took ten-point-eight months on average for people in that age group to land their first job. That’s longer than the ten months posted in 2020 and ten-point-one months posted in 2021.The data also found that the number of young adults who remain at home after failing to get a job for more than three years reached 84-thousand. The figure rose to 126-thousand when those aged 30 to 34 were included.