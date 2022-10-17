Nat'l Museum of Korea Chastised for Goguryeo, Balhae Omission in Chinese Exhibition

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties chastised the National Museum of Korea during a parliamentary audit session on Wednesday for what they called its complacency over a Chinese exhibition that excluded the Korean kingdoms of Goguryeo and Balhae in its account of ancient Korean history.The National Museum of China had featured Korean historical relics the National Museum of Korea had lent, but with an information board that omitted Goguryeo and Balhae.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Representative Hwangbo Seung-hee criticized museum director general Yoon Sung-yong for requesting the Chinese state-run museum to either make revisions to the information board or withdraw the information in its entirety, thereby giving them an excuse to remove the entire board.PPP lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin said the root of the problem is the decision by the National Museum of Korea not to send artifacts from Goguryeo and Balhae for the exhibit in the first place, due to concerns over a historical dispute with Beijing, which argues that the kingdoms were a part of China.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Representative Lee Byung-hoon said this is not simply a matter of cultural assets, as it could link to potential border issues with China in the future if and when the two Koreas reunify.