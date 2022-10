Photo : YONHAP News

Kakao Corporation has apologized over the massive disruption in services caused by a data center fire over the weekend.The tech giant’s co-CEOs Namkoong Whon and Hong Eun-taek held a press conference at the company’s headquarters in Pangyo, Seongnam on Wednesday and apologized to those experiencing inconveniences from the system shutdown, saying the contingencies and responses fell short of expectations.They promised to check the company’s whole system and conduct an appropriate overhaul.They also said the company will review measures to compensate not only users who used paid services but also all other customers, partners and affected parties who suffered losses as a result of the disruptions.Co-CEO Namkoong, meanwhile, offered to resign to take responsibility for the malfunction.