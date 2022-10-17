Season's 1st Ice Observed in Seoul and Surrounding Area

Photo : YONHAP News

The season's first ice was observed in Seoul and its surrounding area, as the thermostat dipped to four-point-four degrees Celsius in the capital on Wednesday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), Wednesday's ice sighting in Seoul is two days late compared to last year, but 15 days earlier than the seasonal average.The season's first ice in Seoul is officially declared when the Seoul Weather Station in Jongno District confirms sighting of ice at its outdoor observatory.Ice was also detected in the southern Gyeonggi provincial city of Suwon, which came 22 days and 13 days earlier than last year and the average year, respectively.Morning lows dropped below freezing in some other parts of the country, including minus four-point-three degrees in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province and minus three-point-two degrees in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.