Yoon Urges Olympic Spirit to Ride out Global Challenges at ANOC Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Over 200 national Olympic bodies gathered in Seoul on this Wednesday for the 26th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees(ANOC). On the second day of the event, President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to instill the spirit of freedom and solidarity in the field of sports, as well as make contributions to the international community through sports.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Some 800 global sports leaders have descended in Seoul to attend this year's General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees(ANOC), including International Olympic Committee(IOC) President Thomas Bach, heads of international sports federations, and representatives from 204 national Olympic committees(NOCs).The 26th General Assembly of the body often dubbed the UN of the sports world kicked off on Tuesday and will run through Friday.Participants will check on preparations for the upcoming 2024 Summer Games in Paris, 2026 Winter Games in Milano-Cortina d'Ampezzo, as well as 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea's Gangwon Province.In his keynote speech on Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to make contributions to the international community through sports.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"The global community faces the pandemic, climate change, attempts to alter the status quo by force, and the systemic violations of human rights which have become grave challenges to the efforts for international solidarity. We must overcome these challenges with the Olympic spirit for the advancement of humanity and the promotion of world peace.The spirit of freedom and solidarity pursued by the South Korean government is no different to the spirit of the Olympics. We are going to do our best to instill the spirit of freedom and solidarity in the field of sports, as well as make contributions to the international community through sports."Founded in 1979, the ANOC aims to protect and advance the collective interests of the world’s 206 National Olympic Committees recognized by the International Olympic Committee by providing active assistance and support.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.