Over 200 National Olympic Bodies Gather in Seoul for Key ANOC Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 200 national Olympic bodies gathered in Seoul on Wednesday for the 26th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees(ANOC).Some 800 global sports leaders are in attendance, including International Olympic Committee(IOC) President Thomas Bach, heads of international sports federations, and representatives from 204 national Olympic committees(NOCs).Participants are expected to check on preparations for the upcoming 2024 Summer Games in Paris, 2026 Winter Games in Milano-Cortina d'Ampezzo, as well as 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea's Gangwon Province.The Assembly will also discuss pending issues in international sports with the Court of Arbitration for Sport(CAS) and the World Anti-Doping Agency(WADA).South Korea, which hosted the fifth ANOC meeting in 1986 and the 15th meeting in 2006, has become the first country to host three ANOC general assemblies.