JCS: N. Korea Fires 100 Add'l Artillery Shells into Western Buffer Zone on Wed.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said North Korea fired another volley of artillery shells into the maritime buffer zone near the inter-Korean border on Wednesday afternoon.Seoul said the North fired some 100 artillery rounds from Yonan County in South Hwanghae Province into the Yellow Sea at around 12:30 p.m.The JCS said the shells fell into the buffer zone north of the Northern Limit Line set under the 2018 inter-Korean agreement, but none landed in South Korean territorial waters.The South Korean military sent several warning messages to the North, noting that the provocation is a violation of the 2018 tension-reducing agreement, and urged the regime to stop.The JCS said that the shelling of the buffer zone is a clear breach of the military accord and that the North's continued provocations undermine peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the international community. It sternly called on Pyongyang to immediately cease such acts.It also said the military was closely monitoring related moves in close coordination with the U.S. and stepping up its readiness posture in the event of a contingency.Earlier on Tuesday night, North Korea fired around 250 artillery shells into East and West Sea buffer zones, which it later said was a grave warning in response to South Korea's provocations.