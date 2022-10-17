Menu Content

Politics

DP Unilaterally Passes Disputed Rice Purchase Bill through Standing Committee

Written: 2022-10-19 15:16:06Updated: 2022-10-19 15:33:37

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally passed disputed revisions to the food grains management law through a parliamentary committee, aimed at requiring the government to purchase surplus rice each year for price stability.

The DP, which enjoys majority control of the National Assembly, approved the revisions on Wednesday despite strong opposition from the ruling People Power Party(PPP).

Prior to voting, Rep. Lee Yang-soo, the senior PPP member on the committee, criticized the DP for pushing ahead with a populist policy as part of an attempt to distract the public's attention from corruption allegations surrounding party leader Lee Jae-myung.

DP Rep. Kim Seung-nam alleged that the PPP had never participated in the mediation committee's review of the revisions.

While the PPP opposes the bill, citing a possible oversupply and growing state burden, the DP has prioritized its passage in consideration of its traditional stronghold of the Jeolla region and support from other agricultural communities.

The fate of the bill, however, remains uncertain as the PPP chairs the legislation and judiciary committee that is set to conduct a review before putting the bill to a plenary vote.
