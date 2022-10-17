Ex-Pres. Moon Urges Active Efforts to Reduce Tension, Restore Dialogue with North Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in has called for active efforts to reduce military tension and the danger of an armed conflict and restore dialogue with North Korea.Main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Yong-sun delivered Moon's congratulatory message at a book publication event of former unification minister Lim Dong-won held in Seoul on Wednesday.In the message, the former leader stressed that peace is possible only through diplomacy and dialogue. Moon said that escalation of military tension on the Korean Peninsula at a time of tough economic challenges and a changing global order is far from desirable.He said the situation must be reversed toward peace before it's too late, and that a peaceful and prosperous peninsula is a future that cannot be abandoned at any cost.Moon's remarks come amid a spate of missile launching and artillery shelling by North Korea and signs the regime may even conduct a nuclear test.The former minister's new autobiography launched on Wednesday is titled "Peace, Again."