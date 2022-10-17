Domestic Prosecutors Detain Close Aide of DP Chief in Land Development Probe

Prosecutors apprehended a close aide of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday in their investigation of alleged corruption surrounding land development projects in Gyeonggi Province.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office detained Kim Yong, the deputy chief of the DP's Institute for Democracy, for allegedly accepting bribes in connection to the Wirye New Town project. Prosecutors also raided several locations, including Kim's residence.



Kim is accused of taking kickbacks worth hundreds of millions of won from Yoo Dong-kyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation, and Nam Wook, a lawyer involved in the scandal, while he was a Seongnam city councilor.



Yoo, who is under arrest for alleged corruption in the Daejang-dong development project, reportedly told prosecutors that he had handed over money to Kim.



The prosecution suspects that Kim, in return, provided favors when reviewing enacting ordinances and the city budget.