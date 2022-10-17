Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

N. Korea Fires Hundreds of Artillery Shells Since Tuesday Night

Written: 2022-10-19 15:44:05Updated: 2022-10-19 15:46:16

N. Korea Fires Hundreds of Artillery Shells Since Tuesday Night

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has fired over 300 artillery shells into the East and West Sea buffer zones within a span of 24 hours since Tuesday night as the regime ratchets up tension on the Korean Peninsula. 

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Wednesday that the North fired some 100 artillery rounds from Jangsan Cape in Hwanghae Province into the Yellow Sea from around 10 p.m. Tuesday and another 150 rounds from the Jangjon area in Gangwon Province into the East Sea from 11 p.m.

It said the artillery shells fell into the eastern and western buffer zones north of the Northern Limit Line, which were set under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement on reducing military tensions. No shells landed in South Korean waters.

The South Korean military reportedly sent several warning messages to the North, saying that the provocations were a violation of the 2018 pact and they urged the regime to stop.

Later on Wednesday, the North fired another 100 more artillery rounds from Yonan County in South Hwanghae Province into the Yellow Sea at around 12:30 p.m., according to the JCS. 

The JCS said the military was closely monitoring related movements in close coordination with the U.S. and stepping up its readiness posture in the event of a contingency.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >