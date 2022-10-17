N. Korea Fires Hundreds of Artillery Shells Since Tuesday Night

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has fired over 300 artillery shells into the East and West Sea buffer zones within a span of 24 hours since Tuesday night as the regime ratchets up tension on the Korean Peninsula.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Wednesday that the North fired some 100 artillery rounds from Jangsan Cape in Hwanghae Province into the Yellow Sea from around 10 p.m. Tuesday and another 150 rounds from the Jangjon area in Gangwon Province into the East Sea from 11 p.m.It said the artillery shells fell into the eastern and western buffer zones north of the Northern Limit Line, which were set under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement on reducing military tensions. No shells landed in South Korean waters.The South Korean military reportedly sent several warning messages to the North, saying that the provocations were a violation of the 2018 pact and they urged the regime to stop.Later on Wednesday, the North fired another 100 more artillery rounds from Yonan County in South Hwanghae Province into the Yellow Sea at around 12:30 p.m., according to the JCS.The JCS said the military was closely monitoring related movements in close coordination with the U.S. and stepping up its readiness posture in the event of a contingency.