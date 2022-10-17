Gov't, PPP to Push to Require Dual Data System for VACCs Like Kakao, Naver

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government will push to require value added common carriers(VACCs) that provide non-core telecommunication services, like Kakao and Naver, to operate two or more sets of identical systems to prevent service disruption.This comes after a fire at a data center over the weekend caused widespread outages to Kakao Corporation's services, affecting millions of users in South Korea.Following a meeting with the government on Wednesday, PPP policy chief Sung Il-jong said while only major telecommunications service providers currently operate dual or multiple systems, such practice should be extended to VACCs.While the National Assembly is set to take legislative steps, the government will issue an administrative recommendation for the carriers to follow suit.Referring to Kakao's latest service disruptions, Sung said the malfunctions could have been avoided if the company had been properly operating a dual data center system.Asked about a possible designation of privately-run data centers as national disaster management facilities, the policy chief said he is open to consult with the opposition on giving priority to review a related bill.