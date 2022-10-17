N. Korea Says Shelling in Response to Yet More Provocation by South

Photo : YONHAP News

The North Korean military said it ordered the firing of warning shots in response to South Korea's provocation on Wednesday morning.According to the North's Korean Central News Agency later on the same day, a spokesperson at the General Staff of the Korean People's Army issued a statement saying that enemy forces fired around ten shots using multiple rocket launchers in front-line areas between 8:27 and 9:40 a.m. in yet another military provocation.The statement, the second of its kind within the day, said the General Staff therefore ordered front-line units to fire "threatening warning shots" again into the East and West Seas.The spokesperson said that provocative acts by enemies, referring to South Korea, must immediately stop.North Korea fired hundreds of artillery shots into maritime buffer zones Tuesday night and earlier Wednesday apparently in response to field drills under way in the South.