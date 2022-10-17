Argentina, Netherlands to Install Statue Symbolizing Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A statue commemorating the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery will be set up in two new countries, Argentina and the Netherlands.Lee Na-young, the head of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, announced the planned installations of the statue of peace during the group’s weekly protest in Seoul on Wednesday.According to the advocacy group, the statue of a girl was confirmed to be installed in Philadelphia and Buenos Aires.It will be also installed in the Netherlands in an initiative led by locals, according to Dutch freelance journalist Griselda Molemans, who said during the event that citizens in Amsterdam will join in remembering history and realizing justice.The first statue of peace erected outside South Korea is located in Glendale, California. Since its installation in 2013, about a half dozen other U.S. cities and Germany have also installed it.