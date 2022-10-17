Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2022-10-19 18:42:11Updated: 2022-10-19 19:47:52

DP Announces Boycott of Parliamentary Audit over Prosecution Probes

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has declared a boycott of ongoing annual parliamentary audits in protest of the prosecution’s raid of the party’s headquarters conducted as part of its probe of corruption allegations involving the DP chief’s former aide. 

DP floor leader Park Hong-keun made the declaration in an emergency message sent to party representatives on Wednesday, denouncing the raid as "unprecedented political persecution of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration."

He asked the DP lawmakers to immediately suspend all audit-related activities and gather at the party headquarters in Yeouido. Some audit sessions conducted by the parliamentary standing committees led by DP lawmakers were suspended after his call, including the Education Committee and the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee. 

Earlier in the day, the prosecution raided the office of a DP think tank located within the party’s home building. It was part of a probe into bribery allegations against Kim Yong, the deputy chief of the DP's Institute for Democracy, a close former aide of the DP Chair Lee Jae-myung. 

DP deputy floor leader Jin Sung-joon argued the raid is only the latest in a series of political persecution against the main opposition party, and warned the National Assembly will never open again should the government continue “reckless” investigations.
