Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Vice Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, US, Japan to Discuss Trilateral Cooperation

Written: 2022-10-19 18:51:27Updated: 2022-10-19 19:52:21

Vice Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, US, Japan to Discuss Trilateral Cooperation

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The vice foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will coordinate trilateral measures next week amid growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. 

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong will attend the 11th vice-ministerial talks among the three countries slated for next Wednesday in Tokyo. Cho will embark on a three-day trip to Japan one day prior. 

During the talks, the ministry said, Cho will sit down with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori and discuss measures to strengthen three-way coordination to respond to North Korean issues and regional and global matters. 

The meeting comes as the three countries are speeding up efforts to revive their past security cooperation before the détente era symbolized by summits involving the two Koreas and the U.S. in 2018 and 2019 in response to a series of provocations by the North. 

How to coordinate in case North Korea carries out its seventh nuclear test will also likely be on the agenda for the upcoming meeting.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >