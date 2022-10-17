Vice Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, US, Japan to Discuss Trilateral Cooperation

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The vice foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will coordinate trilateral measures next week amid growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong will attend the 11th vice-ministerial talks among the three countries slated for next Wednesday in Tokyo. Cho will embark on a three-day trip to Japan one day prior.During the talks, the ministry said, Cho will sit down with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori and discuss measures to strengthen three-way coordination to respond to North Korean issues and regional and global matters.The meeting comes as the three countries are speeding up efforts to revive their past security cooperation before the détente era symbolized by summits involving the two Koreas and the U.S. in 2018 and 2019 in response to a series of provocations by the North.How to coordinate in case North Korea carries out its seventh nuclear test will also likely be on the agenda for the upcoming meeting.