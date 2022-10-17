Yoon: Collaboration Impossible with 'Hostile, Anti-State Forces'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday that it is impossible to work with "hostile, anti-state forces."Yoon made the remark in a meeting with ruling People Power Party leaders on Wednesday, according to the presidential office. The president was reportedly responding to a remark by a participant, who cautioned against an alleged pro-North Korea group in South Korea amid recent provocations and threats by the North.President Yoon said given the difficult economic and security situations, of utmost importance is to have a firm belief and conviction in the system of liberal democracy.Then, the president said, he can work with anyone, including progressives and those on the far left, if they agree with liberal democracy and are able to cooperate and compromise.However, he said, those who follow North Korea are neither progressive nor on the left, adding that it is impossible to work with hostile anti-state forces.The remarks by the prosecutor general-turned-president came as the conservative government distances itself from North Korea policies of the previous Moon Jae-in government. The liberal ex-government's handling of various North Korea-related issues are also under scrutiny by the ruling bloc and the prosecution.The presidential office said that Yoon’s remark reflects his basic principle as the president to whom national security is top priority, adding that it should not be politically distorted.